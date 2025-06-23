Maxo Delivers Sonically Rich Album "MARS IS ELECTRIC"

Los Angeles creative Maxo returns with a diverse project that's sprawling in its sound and vocals, and the result is a loose LP overall.

Maxo has almost always stuck to a plan when it comes to his album experiences. They are usually rooted in very particular experiences that are visual. But this time around, the Los Angeles, California native decided to throw his meticulousness out the window for MARS IS ELECTRIC.

It's his third album this decade and first since his two-LP run in 2023. That year, Maxo delivered Debbie's Son and Even God Has A Sense Of Humor.

In speaking about MARS IS ELECTRIC in a press release, he said, "This is the first time that I really didn’t care, I didn’t approach things so seriously."

Additionally, in an Instagram announcement, Maxo said, "Crazy how what I consider success is always redefining itself. The journey is discovery, figuring out what I need and dont. Thru the art I can say i’ve found new family and meaning in life, reason. Forever grateful to have this expression."

His freeing process for it leads to a care-free sounding project that feels relaxed, goofy, and directionless, but in a good way. The sonic beds and Maxo's vocals are big beneficiaries of this approach as they feel uplifting and summery.

We could even go as far as to say this album's meaning is quite ambiguous. It feels as if Maxo made this album to be this way on purpose to give the listener equal freedom in deciding what it means to them. That's pretty cool if you ask us.

So, if you want an easy record to vibe too for these hotter months, check out MARS IS ELECTRIC now.

Maxo MARS IS ELECTRIC

MARS IS ELECTRIC Tracklist:

  1. All of Everything
  2. Saturday Love (Cherry)
  3. Sweet N Sour
  4. Donahoo's Chicken
  5. Human ?
  6. Idk
  7. Matt's Studio
  8. Ludacris
  9. Mars is Electric
  10. Anything

