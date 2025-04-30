Maxo Takes A New Approach On “Human ?” Ahead Of His Album, “Mars Is Electric”

Maxo has announced a new album titled, Mars Is Electric, and the first single for the project is already here. In a press release for the track, the rapper explained that he took a more loose approach to crafting the song than usual. “This is the first time that I really didn’t care, I didn’t approach things so seriously,” he said. With it's release, he out put out a music video, in which he performs the single while hanging on to the hood of a moving car.

Fans in the comments section on YouTube are loving the video as well as the single. "So much in each visual. This cinematography, lyrics, instrumental it's all beautiful," one user wrote. Another added: "The absolute dopest execution for a music video I've seen in a while. What could show true heartfelt emotions more than hanging onto the front of the whip?!"

As for Mars Is Electric, Maxo will be dropping the album on June 20th. In an announcement on Instagram, he said of the project: "Crazy how what I consider success is always redefining itself. The journey is discovery, Figuring out what I need and dont. Thru the art I can say i’ve found new family and meaning in life, reason. Forever grateful to have this expression. I got sumn for yall tomorrow."

Maxo - "Human ?"

Quotable Lyrics:

God threw us in the world half damaged

We manuever tryna figure how to manage

But it's all in the plan we planned it

Can I pop once not romance it