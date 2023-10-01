Maxo Delivers His Second LP Of The Year With “Debbie’s Son”

One of the rappers who is doing it a bit differently from the rest of Los Angeles talents is Maxo. Born In 1995, Maximillian Allen, is specifically from Ladera Heights, California, according to his Genius annotation. As a few rappers have, their first true passion was sports. The same rang true for Maxo, as he was really into playing basketball growing up. However, that all changed for him when his brother, who used to go by Sharp, got him into making music.

He does not rap anymore, but it had a lasting impact on Maxo. Things began to pick up career-wise in 2015 when he put out his first-ever project, After Hours. The EP was released under an Alaskan cassette label called Burnt Tapes. After gaining some momentum off of that release, he then hopped over to another label called LOVETURL. There, he put out his second release, SMILE, three years later.

Listen To Debbie's Son From Maxo

He then joined Def Jam Records in 2019. His big turning point, Maxo capitalized right away putting out LIL BIG MAN. To this day, he remains on the label and he has a new listen for his fans. Debbie's Son comes after his release from earlier this year, Even God Has A Sense Of Humor. Maxo specializes in more lo-fi soundscapes compared to the more bouncy and modern productions coming out of the West Coast. His profound lyrics are also another key identifier for him and he is taking this philosophy as far as he can.

What are your initial thoughts on this new album from Maxo, Debbie's Son? Which track are you enjoying the most off of this project so far? Is he one of the best underground rappers from Los Angeles?

Debbie's Son Tracklist:

Juanita PlayDis! with Zelooperz 2 for $10 Another. LAnd What Are You Looking For? #3 Eyes On Me Debbie's Son Boomerang FWM

