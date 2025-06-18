Diddy Trial Can Now Be Watched Through AI

With Diddy's trial being a federal case, cameras aren't allowed. But AI is giving those following it a chance to get the inside scoop.

For those wanting to actually see what it's been like inside the courtroom during Diddy's trial, you're in luck. Thanks to AI Technology, you can now watch an almost 1:1 recreation of several testimonies from these last few weeks. Per XXL, we have Law&Crime Network to thank for that.

The streaming service has already put out nine videos and they have included some of Cassie's time on the stand as well as Kid Cudi's, Mia's, and most recently, "Jane's." They started the series on May 12, so not too long after the federal trial began.

Law&Crime Network puts a disclaimer on each video, and it reads, "All of the audio and visuals were recreated using AI to simulate the trial proceedings in the courtroom. Precise body movements, expressions, hand movements, and vocal intonations have been presented by AI, but do not exactly mirror what physical movements transpired in the courtroom."

Overall, this is certainly a revolutionary advancement when it comes to reporting, especially on federal cases. Of course, cameras or any other sort of recording devices aren't allowed inside the courtroom. Instead, we have had to check news sites for updates, sketches, and transcripts.

Diddy Trial

But the latter has allowed for companies like Law&Crime Network to open the door for visual reporting. They even hide certain testifiers identities in some of the videos, like "Jane's," for example. She wanted to remain anonymous during her time on the stand, and they kept it that way above.

Of course, the actual voices aren't used in the videos as Sierra Gillespie and Bobby Szoke read off what was said in court. But we do get to see what AI Diddy and Kid Cudi look like and it is pretty spot on.

Speaking of the mogul though, his federal trial was put on hold today by Judge Arun Subramanian. One of the jurors has been experiencing vertigo symptoms. Trial is reportedly scheduled to restart on Friday, June 20.

