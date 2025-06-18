Diddy Trial Can Now Be Watched Through AI

With Diddy's trial being a federal case, cameras aren't allowed. But AI is giving those following it a chance to get the inside scoop.

But the latter has allowed for companies like Law&Crime Network to open the door for visual reporting. They even hide certain testifiers identities in some of the videos, like "Jane's," for example. She wanted to remain anonymous during her time on the stand, and they kept it that way above.

For those wanting to actually see what it's been like inside the courtroom during Diddy 's trial, you're in luck. Thanks to AI Technology, you can now watch an almost 1:1 recreation of several testimonies from these last few weeks. Per XXL, we have Law&Crime Network to thank for that.

