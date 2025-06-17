SZA is easily one of the biggest stars in music today. She's effectively not dropped a brand-new album in nearly three years and she's still high on the charts. But leading up to the Grand National Tour with close friend and collaborator, Kendrick Lamar, she was dealing with major imposter syndrome.
In a newly published feature with Interview Magazine, as caught by Billboard, the Missouri balladeer, was having "full-on panic attacks." "Every time I had to go on stage, every time I had to get on a carpet," SZA told her interviewer and fellow hitmaker, Chappell Roan.
She also mentioned that she had done this for years for most events. "I used to not show up to something because it was like, 'I’m never going to win. No one cares that I’m here. Why would I go?'"
That applied to the days ahead of her co-headlining this world trek with her former TDE label mate. "Same thing with the Kendrick tour. "'Everybody’s going to see Kendrick. I don’t even know if I have anything to show these people that’s exciting and new.'"
SZA & Kendrick Lamar Tour
However, now that SZA is well-adjusted to the being on the stages with Lamar, she's got a whole new outlook on the tour. "Now it’s just like, 'F*ck it. I don’t have anything else to do, and I want to see where this door is going to lead. I want to walk through the door... [and] see what happens in the uncertainty."
That's great to hear from the SOS creator because she's played a massive role in helping her co-star sell out show after show. It's been breaking records left and right, even on the opening night in Minneapolis. After all the tickets were accounted for, the April 19 show grossed $9,124,989 from 47,354 sold seats.
That's the most for any hip-hop artist ever, relating to Lamar here. The unofficial duo recently made a ton noise for back-to-back nights in Toronto as fans wanted an encore of "Not Like Us."