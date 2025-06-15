Eminem Pulled Out A 3-Year-Old JID Verse For "The Death of Slim Shady" Track "Fuel"

Eminem’s 2024 album, The Death of Slim Shady, continues to unveil new behind-the-scenes information, with the latest being about the JID-featured track “Fuel.”

Recently, JID revealed that his verse on the track was originally recorded in 2021. Referencing the 2021 NFL-drafted quarterback Kellen Mond, JID tweeted, “All of my n****s gon’ ride with it / In the pocket, the rocket-like Kellen Mond.”

“Fuel” became a fan favorite from the album. The song helped anchor Eminem’s latest album, which earned him two trophies at the American Music Awards: Favorite Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album.

The win would garner confusion from streamer Kai Cenat. While livestreaming at the awards, Cenat shared his disbelief after Em’s win. “I f*** with Slim Shady, but let’s be real,” he told his viewers. “Eminem is tough, but come on, gang.”

Eminem & JID

With The Death of Slim Shady still resonating and his cinematic presence reignited, Eminem continues to evolve. Whether delivering bars with JID or trading punches with Sandler, the Detroit icon stays unpredictable, three decades into a storied career.

Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady earned mixed reviews, with critics praising his lyrical dexterity but criticizing the album’s structure and concept. Tracks like “Guilty Conscience 2” and “Tobey” were hailed for showcasing his rapid-fire flow and sharp wordplay.

Softer songs like “Temporary” and “Somebody Save Me” offered emotional relief with the album’s tone. Some reviewers highlighted clever callbacks to his early Slim Shady persona, applauding moments of nostalgic brilliance. JID's guest appearance joins other star-studded featues such as 2 Chainz and Big Sean.

However, the album’s overarching theme—an inner battle between Eminem and his infamous alter ego—felt disjointed to many. Critics called the execution muddled, with some labeling the concept contrived.