Cory Gunz & Grafh Have Bars For Days On "Bag"

Cory Gunz and Grafh are seeing who can rap better on their new single "Bag." This is former's first solo release since his November 2024 cut "On the Set" with euro, Whispers, and RMK. Lately, he's been lending verses to others. It's also almost been a full year since his last project/EP, The Militia.
He did update it with a deluxe that included four more songs in late November 2024 as well. But going back to his feature run, Cory Gunz has been developing chemistry with fellow New York MC, Grafh. Not too long ago, they worked a track called "Deep Dirt."
"Bag" is their latest collaboration, and maybe, just maybe, they are thinking about dropping a joint tape of their own. If this is the start of it, then we would be in for a treat. "Bag" is a lyrical and flow exercise for these veterans and its wildly entertaining.
Both provide slick rhymes, with Cory in particular finding a satisfying pocket that he runs with on his verse. Grafh adds a nice gritty backbone that matches the murderous tone of the instrumental.
Speaking of it, it's giving off heavy Griselda vibes. The ethereal synths, dusty drums, and do-do-do adlibs are classic Westside Gunn. The connection makes sense though of course, seeing as they are all roughly from the same area.
As we said though, we hope the fans respond well to this so we can have our dreams become reality. The two have a nice back-and-forth chemistry and one that would make for a lyrically enjoyable project. For now, give "Bag" by Cory Gunz and Grafh a try below.