Cory Gunz & Grafh Have Bars For Days On "Bag"

Cory Gunz and Grafh are tapping into that Griselda sound on this mean-mugging and braggadocious single "Bag."

As we said though, we hope the fans respond well to this so we can have our dreams become reality. The two have a nice back-and-forth chemistry and one that would make for a lyrically enjoyable project. For now, give "Bag" by Cory Gunz and Grafh a try below.

"Bag" is their latest collaboration, and maybe, just maybe, they are thinking about dropping a joint tape of their own. If this is the start of it, then we would be in for a treat. "Bag" is a lyrical and flow exercise for these veterans and its wildly entertaining.

Cory Gunz and Grafh are seeing who can rap better on their new single "Bag." This is former's first solo release since his November 2024 cut "On the Set" with euro, Whispers, and RMK. Lately, he's been lending verses to others. It's also almost been a full year since his last project/EP, The Militia.

