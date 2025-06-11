Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are launching a new furniture company, according to documents obtained by XXL. The outlet reports that Censori will be the CEO and Secretary of Bianca Inc. with Hussein Lalani serving as the Chief Financial Officer. Both Censori and West are listed as co-directors of the company as well. An address for the business appears to be 8025 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, although plans for a storefront are unclear.

Censori and West have been together since early 2023, however the two recently dealt with rampant divorce rumors. Ye eventually addressed the status of his relationship with the Australian-born model on the song, "Bianca."

"My baby she ran away/But first she tried to get me committed/Not going to the hospital 'cause I am not sick I just do not get it," he raps on the track. "She want me to say when I finish/I'm making her squirt when I'm in it/She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted."

