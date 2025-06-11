Kanye West & Bianca Censori Team Up To Launch New Furniture Company

Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Kanye West and Bianca Censori appear to be on good terms despite recently dealing with rampant divorce rumors.

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are launching a new furniture company, according to documents obtained by XXL. The outlet reports that Censori will be the CEO and Secretary of Bianca Inc. with Hussein Lalani serving as the Chief Financial Officer. Both Censori and West are listed as co-directors of the company as well. An address for the business appears to be 8025 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, although plans for a storefront are unclear.

Censori and West have been together since early 2023, however the two recently dealt with rampant divorce rumors. Ye eventually addressed the status of his relationship with the Australian-born model on the song, "Bianca."

"My baby she ran away/But first she tried to get me committed/Not going to the hospital 'cause I am not sick I just do not get it," he raps on the track. "She want me to say when I finish/I'm making her squirt when I'm in it/She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted."

Read More: Kanye West Fiercely Responds To Album Leak And Bianca Censori Rumors

Are Kanye West & Pusha T Still Friends?

Assuming the lyrics are true, Censori's far from the only person Kanye West has nearly lost a relationship with due to his controversial antics. Pusha T recently explained his fallout with his former collaborator during a new interview with GQ. He explained that he doesn't respect him as a "man" and is unable to hide that opinion of him while they're together.

"We made some great sh*t, bro," Push told the outlet. "We did… He's a genius. And his intuition is even more genius level, right? But that's why me and him don't get along, because he sees through my fakeness with him. He knows I don't think he’s a man. He knows it. That's why me and him don't click, because he knows what I really, really think of him. He's showed me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people."

Read More: Kanye West Continues To Dispel Bianca Censori Divorce Rumors With A "Fit Pic"

