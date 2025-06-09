Lord Jamar & DJ Vlad Reflect On Their Fallout Over Louis Farrakhan Comments

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 354 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lord Jamar DJ Vlad Fallout Louis Farrakhan Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 25: Lord Jamar attends The Fundraiser For Royal Flush at S.O.B.'s on January 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Lord Jamar explained how he took issue with how DJ Vlad misquoted and criticized Minister Louis Farrakhan and his comments on Jewish people.

Lord Jamar has had plenty of spicy hip-hop takes over the years, and he used to make a lot of media with DJ Vlad on VladTV. But in 2020, a controversy involving Vlad and Minister Louis Farrakhan terminated their personal and professional relationship... Until now.

The two rap personalities and commentators reunited for the first time in five years on Vlad's platform, sharing a lengthy and multi-faceted interview. To start things off, they spoke about their falling out over DJ Vlad's Louis Farrakhan controversy and how Jamar saw it from his point of view.

According to him, he and Vlad developed a personal friendship that went beyond their content collaborations. While many people in the Brand Nubian MC's circle were very critical of the interviewer, he always defended him and stood by him as a good dude. However, Jamar felt like Vlad made the wrong move concerning Farrakhan.

For those unaware, during an interview with D.L. Hughley, Vlad misquoted the Nation of Islam head's comments about Jewish people. Many within the hip-hop community and beyond blasted this misrepresentation, and those in Jamar's circle who didn't like Vlad suddenly found themselves in an "I told you so" position.

Due to all this, Lord Jamar cut ties with DJ Vlad after he refused to apologize. He also said that the media personality chose to "sacrifice" his ties with other folks associated with his platform like Jamar in order to stand on whatever he wanted to stand on.

Read More: Diddy Requests A Mistrial As He Accuses Prosecutors Of Presenting Untrue Testimony

Lord Jamar DJ Vlad

Elsewhere in the interview, DJ Vlad and Lord Jamar's commentary history pops up, and they elaborate on their rift a bit further. It's a bit unclear what exactly caused them to reconcile, but regardless, fans just hope it was something positive.

Meanwhile, DJ Vlad is still drawing controversy for some of his hot takes, whereas Lord Jamar is as wild as ever. Now that the two will presumably continue to work together or at least link up every once in a while, we can only imagine the spicy discussions to continue. Let's see if any future take leads to another big disagreement in the hip-hop world.

Read More: Diddy Judge Demands Investigation Into His Prison Phone Access Amid Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Music N.O.R.E Takes A Defiant Stand Against DJ Vlad 57.0K
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Beef Lord Jamar Says Eminem Wearing Will Smith Mask Is "Kinda Like A Blackface" 16.3K
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Music Talib Kweli Offers His Take On Eminem & Lord Jamar's Feud 65.8K
YO! MTV Raps 30th Anniversary Live Event Music Lord Jamar Takes Aim At Sexyy Red And Calls Her An Industry Plant 1.6K