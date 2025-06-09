Lord Jamar has had plenty of spicy hip-hop takes over the years, and he used to make a lot of media with DJ Vlad on VladTV. But in 2020, a controversy involving Vlad and Minister Louis Farrakhan terminated their personal and professional relationship... Until now.

The two rap personalities and commentators reunited for the first time in five years on Vlad's platform, sharing a lengthy and multi-faceted interview. To start things off, they spoke about their falling out over DJ Vlad's Louis Farrakhan controversy and how Jamar saw it from his point of view.

According to him, he and Vlad developed a personal friendship that went beyond their content collaborations. While many people in the Brand Nubian MC's circle were very critical of the interviewer, he always defended him and stood by him as a good dude. However, Jamar felt like Vlad made the wrong move concerning Farrakhan.

For those unaware, during an interview with D.L. Hughley, Vlad misquoted the Nation of Islam head's comments about Jewish people. Many within the hip-hop community and beyond blasted this misrepresentation, and those in Jamar's circle who didn't like Vlad suddenly found themselves in an "I told you so" position.

Due to all this, Lord Jamar cut ties with DJ Vlad after he refused to apologize. He also said that the media personality chose to "sacrifice" his ties with other folks associated with his platform like Jamar in order to stand on whatever he wanted to stand on.

Elsewhere in the interview, DJ Vlad and Lord Jamar's commentary history pops up, and they elaborate on their rift a bit further. It's a bit unclear what exactly caused them to reconcile, but regardless, fans just hope it was something positive.

Meanwhile, DJ Vlad is still drawing controversy for some of his hot takes, whereas Lord Jamar is as wild as ever. Now that the two will presumably continue to work together or at least link up every once in a while, we can only imagine the spicy discussions to continue. Let's see if any future take leads to another big disagreement in the hip-hop world.