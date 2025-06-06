untiljapan takes sonic quality very seriously. If you're an audiophile like he is, then you may want to check out his sophomore album, trompe l'oeil. The production feels otherworldly, cinematic, and impressively expensive. We say that because the Atlanta youngster dwells in the underground trap and alternative rap space.
Usually, that means that the beats are going to have imperfections and such. But not on trompe l'oeil. It seriously has Playboi Carti and Travis Scott levels of quality. Almost every beat manages to be show-stopping. "COAST 2 COAST," "ONE HELLUVA DRUG," "PYRAMIDZ," and "WOLF IN SHEEP SKIN" are only a handful.
Lyrically, it's not mind-blowing, but it's far from unlistenable either, hence the aforementioned comparisons. The vibes are definitely what elevate this album, make no mistake about it.
But untiljapan is still growing as an artist and he's already producing these kinds of results. So, trust us, he will figure things out from a rapping and vocal delivery perspective.
If you need something for those late-night cruises or a tape to set the atmosphere for your'e smoking sessions, look no further than untiljapan's latest work.
Fans are helping prove our points for us as the praise in plentiful online. "Delivers on the hype, keeps with his consistency and cements untiljapan as one of the best in the underground, easily. This is such an elegant sounding album; much like the lead single, the sound is heavy, bassy and echoed, but the melodies and sounds ooze this high-class refinement, a user on AOTY writes.
"Protect this man untiljapan at all costs cause he's just making bangers non stop probably one of the best underground rap releases of the year," another adds on the site.
So, yeah, check this out and hop on the bandwagon now.
untiljapan trompe l'oeil
trompe l'oeil Tracklist:
- SHOOT FOR THE MOON
- YAYO (WHITE PARIS)
- MORE MOET
- BORN2BEGREAT
- KISS THA RING
- BROAD DAY
- WOLF IN SHEEP SKIN
- WATCH YO BACK
- ONE HELLUVA DRUG
- PYRAMIDZ
- JUST BREATHE
- COAST 2 COAST
- DIE LIKE THIS
- GOODBYE, COME AGAIN