untiljapan Surprises Fans With SoundCloud-Exclusive EP "BornUnderPunches."

untiljapan, one of the newest young rappers to come out of the new Atlanta scene, has quickly emerged as a fan favorite. He has a similar approach to music as others that you may be more familiar with. The first names that come to mind are Playboi Carti and Lil Yachty. Earlier this year, he released his sophomore album, trompe l'oeil. It was a show of potential, with some impressive production and an all-around solid vibe.

Now, he's back with the follow-up to that LP, with a new nine-track EP titled BornUnderPunches. The title comes from an old Talking Heads track. Some of those more classic sensibilities do occasionally pop up in interesting ways on this project. In fact, we'd wager that part of why this EP is limited to SoundCloud is because clearing the sample of Michael Jackson's "People Make The World Go 'Round" on "FckedUpPeople" would have cost an arm and a leg.

Despite the caption accompanying its release reading "THESE N****S CAN'T RAP LIKE ME," this EP will not blow your mind lyrically. Still, that does not mean it's bad at all. It relies heavily on untiljapan's ability to craft a vibe, especially on these beats that would fit on albums by artists with much bigger budgets.

As of writing, the EP has an 80/100 user score on fan-driven website AlbumOfTheYear. Fans on Instagram have been reflecting a similar hype level. Fans in the replies to Our Generation Music's original post called the rising star "top three in the underground" and another called him the "best artist of all time." We would not go that far, but he has the capability to do something major in the coming years. Listen to BornUnderPunches. below.

untiljapan - BornUnderPunches.

BornUnderPunches. tracklist: