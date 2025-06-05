SiR Accuses Drake Of Getting His Toronto Show Canceled Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

Last July, TDE artist SiR's show in Toronto was mysteriously canceled, leading to speculation that Drake was allegedly involved.

TDE artist SiR was scheduled to perform in Toronto last July, but unfortunately, the show was canceled. At the time, disappointed fans weren't given a reason for the cancelation, but the performer did claim it was the venue's decision.

"So sorry to my Toronto fans. The show has been cancelled. We’re working on rescheduling for a later date," he announced. "For those wondering, we sold that show out. It was cancelled by the venue. Not sure why. My apologies again to those that came just to see me."

Of course, this all took place amid Kendrick Lamar's viral beef with Drake. This led to rampant speculation that the Canadian MC allegedly had something to do with it. It's unconfirmed whether or not this is the case. SiR recently returned to Canada, however, where he made the allegation himself.

In a clip from the show shared by DJ Akademiks, he tells the crowd that he "kinda got caught" in the middle of a feud that he had nothing to do with. He also said he ran into "some complications" and that it was "too close to home for a lot of people."

Do Drake & SiR Have Beef?

"So the venue in Toronto, which was partially owned by Drake, cancelled the show completely," he alleged. "Then when we tried to switch venues, the next venue was like 'nah we ain't f*cking with it, I ain't taking no motherf*cking chance.'"

While it doesn't seem like Drake has any personal beef with SiR, he's not the first artist who's insinuated that he allegedly got their show canceled. Last summer, ScHoolBoy Q also had his scheduled performance in Toronto canceled, and immediately took to X to vent.

"THey just canceled my sHow in Toronto. Canadian police don't want nobody from TDE performing," he alleged at the time. "TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium if we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry…"

