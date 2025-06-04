Jordan’s Next Chapter: Introducing The Air Jordan 3 RM

The Air Jordan 3 RM is on deck for Spring 2026, following closely behind the Air Jordan 4 RM rollout. Jordan Brand keeps pushing its retro-inspired remasters, blending old-school DNA with a sharp, modern twist.

The Air Jordan 3 RM doesn’t stray far from its roots, maintaining the iconic midsole shape and signature Air unit while streamlining the upper for a cleaner, sleeker profile. The original Air Jordan 3, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1988, was the first to feature visible Air cushioning and the now-iconic Jumpman logo.

It helped save Nike’s relationship with Michael Jordan, setting the tone for every Jordan release that followed. The 3 RM looks to tap into that same legacy but with lighter construction and a more minimal design.

Retailer images show off the shoe’s no-fuss build with smooth paneling, a slimmed-down tongue, and understated details. Jordan Brand is nodding to the past without getting stuck in it. Expect this release to build momentum quickly once official colorways start surfacing.

Image via Sneaker Files

The sneaker strips the classic down to essentials. Also, smooth leather panels replace the traditional elephant print for a more refined look. Further, a clean lace setup, slimmed tongue, and subtle perforations give it a lightweight, modern feel.

The classic visible Air unit stays intact, sitting above a crisp midsole. Branding is toned down but still recognizable, with understated Jumpman logos keeping the heritage vibe alive. Early images also suggest the focus is on simplicity and versatility. With its minimal build and familiar shape, the Air Jordan 3 RM feels like a fresh take on a legend.