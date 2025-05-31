Diddy's Prison Wardrobe From "Monster's Ball" Goes Up For Auction Amid Federal Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 462 Views
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Personality and recording artist Sean 'Puffy' Combs aka Diddy in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy played a character named Lawrence Musgrove in the 2001 film "Monster's Ball" alongside Halle Berry, Yasiin Bey, and more.

Diddy is currently behind bars amid his federal trial for alleged sex trafficking, which caused one of his 2000s movie roles to take on an odd retrospective context. Monster's Ball came out in 2001, and a dark twist of irony connects it to his current struggles.

Per TMZ, Sean Combs' prisoner outfit from his role in that film is going up for auction. He played the character Lawrence Musgrove, a convicted and later executed murderer whose widow (Halle Berry) engages in a relationship with a corrections officer (Billy Bob Thornton). The wardrobe going up for auction is a gray hoodie, a pair of jeans with one leg cut off, and black shoes.

Bidding for this GWS auction reportedly begins on June 7. Of course, a lot of folks probably have crude and potentially insensitive jokes to make about this connection as it relates to Diddy's current trial. However, it certainly wouldn't be the first time a slightly morbid or salacious celebrity item went up for auction.

We will see if anyone ends up picking it up. Elsewhere, the Bad Boy mogul has a long way to go in court.

Who Is Mia In The Diddy Trial?
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

For those unaware, one of the most recent witnesses in this criminal trial is "Mia," Diddy's anonymous former assistant who alleged he abused her in various ways and sexually assaulted her. The court has been referring to her as Mia to protect her identity.

Elsewhere, there are other controversies involving Puff that have little to do with trial developments. Instead, they address the general scandal around the allegations against him in court. Snoop Dogg recently commented on the accusations against Combs.

"I'm very surprised," Snoop Dogg remarked concerning Diddy. "I don't expect none of these types of things to be happening. When I was given my position of power and of leadership, I like to take advantage of it and treat people good and make sure that people work with me don't feel like they work for me. And if there is a separation, I want to make sure it ends on love... I try to be a better boss than the bosses that I was around when I was an artist."

