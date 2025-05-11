Ice Spice’s New Feud: RuPaul’s Phoenix Claps Back At Rapper’s “Icon” Comment

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 08: Ice Spice attends the Andreas Kronthaler For Vivienne Westwood AW25/26 runway show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 at Pavillon Cambon on March 8, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Since she caught fame with “Munch” in 2023, Ice Spice has been a primary target in hip-hop. Her beef’s include Latto and Fivio Foreign.

Ice Spice’s newest adversary is a up-and-coming reality star.

Phoenix, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3 alum, had time this week—and she used it to check the Y2K creator with a sharp IG post. After getting love for a previous comment about the Bronx rapper, Phoenix doubled down with a mix of shade and receipts.

She teased that she’ll spill the rest of the tea later. She ain’t pressed about not getting called an icon by someone who popped off one song about “shitting and farting.”

Phoenix's career spans 25 years. Her name rings out not from three minutes on TV, but from decades of grinding, producing shows, building community, and repping for the culture.

Ice Spice vs. Phoenix

The timing of her post lines up with Drag Race All Stars Season 10, where Ice Spice pulled up as a guest judge. The queens performed a track called “Think U the Shit (Fart),” a clear nod to Ice’s playful persona. But Phoenix clearly wasn’t feeling it. For her, it felt like a slap to the art form she’s spent her life pushing forward.

Her post wasn’t just about a song. It cracked open a bigger convo about what real recognition looks like.

In an era where TikTok numbers and one-liners can crown someone an “icon,” vets like Phoenix are left reminding fans what the word means.

This ain’t hate—it’s real talk from someone who’s been outside long before timelines decided what’s hot. Phoenix ain’t chasing clout.

RuPaul's Drag Race has produced plenty of hip-hop versus reality television beefs. Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and now, Ice Spice have their fare shares of beef with contestants.

In a game where trends burn fast, Phoenix stands solid. She’s not asking for a crown. She already earned hers.

Another beef for Ice Spice doesn't affect the superstar's bottom-line. She recently partnered with Mercedes-Benz on a new campaign following her appearance on Drag Race.

Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
