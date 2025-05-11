News
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Gossip
Ice Spice's New Feud: RuPaul's Phoenix Claps Back At Rapper's "Icon" Comment
Since she caught fame with "Munch" in 2023, Ice Spice has been a primary target in hip-hop. Her beef's include Latto and Fivio Foreign.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
1 hr ago
53 Views