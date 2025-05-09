The later years of OJ Simpson's life was filled with controversy.

The Hall-of-Fame football player's life continues to be investigated after allegations arose that he may have been in connection to the cartels. A year after OJ Simpson’s death, it's investigated the NFL icon was a part of a cocaine trafficking ring.

Mixed up with the Colombians, O.J. Simpson's name was mentioned during reviews of case files, according to Radar One. Simpson is accused of facilitating a drug pipeline tied to Colombian cartels.

Simpson was mentioned by former associate Norman Pardo. “O.J. was connected to the cartels,” Pardo stated.

He described Simpson as a go-between who introduced high-level buyers to suppliers, operating as a broker in the narcotics world. “He wasn’t just a celebrity on the sidelines. Played a role. He was like an agent for the drug market,” Pardo claimed, suggesting Simpson leveraged his fame to make connections others couldn’t.

Though Simpson died at age 76 from prostate cancer just four days before Prody’s arrest, investigators reportedly continued probing his potential role in the drug ring. According to Prody’s mother, Cathy Bellmore, Simpson remained a key focus during her son’s interrogation.

“O.J. Simpson was the first thing they asked about,” Bellmore recalled. “They thought this would be the Case of the Century because O.J. was involved.”

OJ Simpson & Drug Cartels

The scope and timing of the investigation remain unclear. Law enforcement has not publicly confirmed Simpson’s involvement. However, the proximity of his death to Prody’s arrest and the testimonies from those close to him have reignited public interest in the darker chapters of his life.

O.J. Simpson’s legacy has long straddled controversy. Acquitted in the 1995 murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, he later served nine years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping in an unrelated case. These latest claims, if verified, would deepen the shadow already cast over his legacy.