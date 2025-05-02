Summer Walker Wants Her Man To "Spend It" On Newest Track

BY Devin Morton 105 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
summer-walker-spend-itsummer-walker-spend-it
Summer Walker drops a new single where she makes it abundantly clear that she is the freest she's been in a while.

Summer Walker has always portrayed a life of luxury in her brand of R&B music. Her latest track, a sultry one called "Spend It," is exactly what the title suggests. Walker wants her man to spend all his money on funding her lifestyle. "Diamonds and pearls, I'm that type of girl now / I want your black card, you can keep your heart," she says on the hook. Walker's exhibiting a new energy on this track, which she did not show on her previous albums, suggesting that she may be past caring about the issues in relationships that used to keep her up at night.

"Spend It" is also the second single from Summer Walker's forthcoming album, Finally Over It. The rollout for this album has been inconsistent, as "Heart of a Woman," the album's lead single, dropped back in October. Finally Over It marks the closure of the trilogy, after 2019's Over It and 2021's Still Over It. The Atlanta-based singer also received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album for her Clear 2 EP in 2024. Walker's stayed busy in the last four years with smaller side projects. At this point, it's clear that she's back in album mode for 2025. "Spend It" is an encouraging sign of things to come. Hopefully, 2025 is a big year for Walker's continued growth as an artist. Give her latest track a listen below.

Read More: Kanye West Wants To Focus All His Energy On Supporting Drake's UMG Lawsuit

Summer Walker - "Spend It"

Quotable Lyrics:

Spend it on me
Go right ahead and spend it on me
Go right ahead and spoil me, baby
Buy back my love
Keep those sweet nothing's from me
They don't mean nothing to me
Diamonds and pearls
I'm that type of girl now
I want your black card, you can keep your heart

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is an intern at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024. He has a passion for all things hip-hop, as well as a knowledge of sports (especially basketball), pop culture, and current events.
Recommended Content
Screen-Shot-2023-05-24-at-1.17.08-PM Reviews Summer Walker "Clear 2: Soft Life" Review 917
summer walker albums Original Content Summer Walker's Music Projects, Ranked 1405
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-RECORDING ACADEMY-HONORS-LEGEND Music Summer Walker Puts Rico Recklezz, Traveling, & Family Over Turning In Her Album 1331
summer walker drown in my love Songs Summer Walker Is Looking For Personal Space On "DROWN IN MY LOVE" 2.9K