Summer Walker Wants Her Man To "Spend It" On Newest Track

Summer Walker has always portrayed a life of luxury in her brand of R&B music. Her latest track, a sultry one called "Spend It," is exactly what the title suggests. Walker wants her man to spend all his money on funding her lifestyle. "Diamonds and pearls, I'm that type of girl now / I want your black card, you can keep your heart," she says on the hook. Walker's exhibiting a new energy on this track, which she did not show on her previous albums, suggesting that she may be past caring about the issues in relationships that used to keep her up at night.

"Spend It" is also the second single from Summer Walker's forthcoming album, Finally Over It. The rollout for this album has been inconsistent, as "Heart of a Woman," the album's lead single, dropped back in October. Finally Over It marks the closure of the trilogy, after 2019's Over It and 2021's Still Over It. The Atlanta-based singer also received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album for her Clear 2 EP in 2024. Walker's stayed busy in the last four years with smaller side projects. At this point, it's clear that she's back in album mode for 2025. "Spend It" is an encouraging sign of things to come. Hopefully, 2025 is a big year for Walker's continued growth as an artist. Give her latest track a listen below.

Summer Walker - "Spend It"

Quotable Lyrics: