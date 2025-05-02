Tristan Thompson Gives Former Teammate, Kevin Love, A Shoulder To Cry On After Father's Passing

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers
Mar 27, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) reacts after he was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love played together on the Cleveland Cavilers. Along with LeBron James, the team secured an NBA Championship.

Tristan Thompson offered more than just a handshake before tipoff.

In a deeply human moment, the Cleveland Cavaliers veteran wrapped his arms around former teammate Kevin Love, who recently lost his father, Stan Love. It happened courtside, just before the Cavaliers faced the Miami Heat. Thompson approached Love, pulled him in, and held him—an embrace that spoke louder than any words.

Love, overwhelmed by emotion, wiped tears from his eyes as the crowd watched in silence. Their hug lasted only seconds, but it carried years of friendship and mutual respect. It was a rare glimpse into the private grief behind a public figure, and a reminder that, even in the hyper-competitive world of professional sports, bonds forged through struggle and success run deeper than the game itself.

Stan Love, a former NBA player and brother of Beach Boys legend Mike Love, was more than a father to Kevin. He was a guiding force, a steady presence throughout his basketball journey. News of his passing cast a shadow over the NBA community, but it was this gesture from Thompson that captured the emotional weight of the loss. It didn’t feel performative. It felt honest.

Tristan Thompson & Kevin Love

Love and Thompson played together through some of the Cavaliers’ most iconic seasons. They shared the locker room during the team’s historic 2016 championship run, surviving intense media scrutiny, injuries, and the rollercoaster of life alongside LeBron James. What they built wasn’t just on-court chemistry; it was trust, loyalty, and brotherhood.

The interaction between the two athletes spread across social media, but it wasn’t about going viral. It resonated because it wasn’t scripted. There was no trophy in sight, no celebration, no highlight reel. Just two men, one grieving, the other showing up the way real friends do.

In the often transactional world of the NBA, where players are traded like assets and loyalty is rarely rewarded, these small acts of compassion stand out. Tristan Thompson reminded fans, teammates, and perhaps even the league itself, that empathy still belongs in basketball.

Kevin Love didn’t speak much that night, but his tears said everything. And as the game tipped off, the quiet strength of their connection lingered.

