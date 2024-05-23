Khloe Kardashian Rejects Tristan Thompson's Idea To "Live As One Big Happy Family"

It goes without saying that Khloe Kardashian has come a long way since revealing that her ex Tristan Thompson cheated on her again. Evidently, the Good American founder isn't interested in doing any backtracking. After the athlete fathered a child with another woman amid her own pregnancy, she made it clear that she was done with him for good. So far, she appears to have stuck to her word.

The first episode of the fifth season of The Kardashians premiered today and goes to show just how over it Khloe really is. At one point in the episode, Tristan joked that they should combine both of their homes with a tunnel so they can easily reach each other. According to him, they'd be able to "just live as one big happy family." Unsurprisingly, she looked less than enthused by the suggestion, rolling her eyes and just barely cracking a smile.

Khloe Kardashian Is Over It

"Mm, No," she said as Thompson continued to compare their relationship to various "dynamic duos." In a confessional, Khloe explained how it can be frustrating to maneuver the relationship. She said she has to be careful not to give her ex any ideas. "I mean come on, let's just... You know where I stand," she began. "Sometimes I hate how much I have to think and be on guard to not do anything that might ever give a glimmer that there's hope."

After chatting with Thompson for a bit, Khloe gave him a hug. She then urged him to "let go" after he held on for a bit too long. She also told him not to "walk so close" to her on their way out. What do you think of Khloe Kardashian rejecting Tristan Thompson on the latest episode of The Kardashians? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

