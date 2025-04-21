Too $hort Proves He's Still Got It On "SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 1 (FREAKY TALES)"

Too $hort's tenure in rap is one of the longest ever, but even in the latter half of his career, he's nowhere close to the twilight of it.

Too $hort is back and isn't really skipping a beat at all with his latest project, SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 1 (FREAKY TALES). This adds to his extensive catalog that spans over two dozen LPs overall and brings along 14 more tracks. Snoop Dogg, Larry June, Ant Banks, and Jazze Pha make up just about half of the total features here.

The tape is a blast to listen thanks in large part to the funky basslines and Too $hort's charisma. One of our favorite displays is on "You Don't Know." It's a braggadocious reminder that even though these influencers of Only Fans models feel like they're up, they will never touch his level.

"Now you giving advice, like you sitting on the panel / But you got no talent, just a YouTube channel / And all them freaky a*s flicks you take / P**sy hella wack, b*tch you hella fake." It's equal parts funny, but also quite real at the same time.

That's been Too $hort's M.O. for decades now, nearly four, to be more specific. But even though he's about to 59, he doesn't sound like someone on their last legs. Check it out on all DSPs like Spotify and Apple Music below.

Too $hort SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 1 (FREAKY TALES)

SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 1 (FREAKY TALES) Tracklist:

  1. Still Mackin
  2. Sir Too $hort
  3. You Don't Know
  4. Pick a Side (feat. Jazze Pha, Snoop Dogg & Rexx Life Raj)
  5. Pimpin' Like Kenny Red (feat. Larry June & BossLife Big Spence)
  6. Go B*tch (feat. Ant Banks, Kokane & Big Zeke)
  7. No Feelings (feat. Bandaide & Mistah F.A.B.)
  8. Keep it Going (feat. Holiday)
  9. The Budget
  10. Sucka Sh*t
  11. Got It From The Bay
  12. Brain Surgery
  13. Everywhere
  14. Checks the Stats

