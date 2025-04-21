News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
sir too $hort vol.1 (freaky tales)
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Mixtapes
Too $hort Proves He's Still Got It On "SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 1 (FREAKY TALES)"
Too $hort's tenure in rap is one of the longest ever, but even in the latter half of his career, he's nowhere close to the twilight of it.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 21, 2025
291 Views