DeMar DeRozan Caught On Camera Fighting Man At Sushi Restaurant 

DeMar DeRozan recently popped out for dinner at a sushi restaurant, but unfortunately, his night took an unexpected turn for the worse.

In a clip making its rounds online, a man approaches his table while filming, prompting a heated response. DeRozan quickly shoved the phone out of his face, making it clear that he didn't appreciate the unwanted attention. The situation only escalated from there, getting physical as people nearby tried to break it up.

According to TMZ, police have confirmed that they responded to an incident involving the athlete on Friday (April 18) at Yume Sushi in Calabasas. Reportedly, an investigation is open. The outlet notes that the man got into an ambulance after sustaining injuries during the fight, though it doesn't appear that anyone was seriously hurt.

At the time of writing, DeRozan's team has yet to publicly comment on the ordeal.

DeMar DeRozan Beef

This isn't the first feud he's been a part of in recent months, however. Last November, Drake dissed him at the Toronto Raptors' game against the Sacramento Kings. The rapper was there to watch the jersey retirement ceremony for Vince Carter, and when the idea of DeRozan being honored in a similar way came up, he threw some serious shade.

"If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself," he joked. Drizzy then said it's "unfortunate we're playing this goof tonight" in reference to DeRozan. He also appeared to be staring him down throughout the evening.

Luckily, it didn't seem like DeRozan let the shady comments get him down. He was asked about them after the game and issued a response that made him seen relatively unbothered.