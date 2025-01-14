Drake Reveals He's Received "A Good Ol' One-Year Ban" From Commentating At Raptors Games

It seems the Raptors organization didn't like Drizzy's DeMar DeRozan comments.

For over a decade, Drake has been in the Toronto Raptors "global ambassador" role. They have showed each other a lot of loyalty since 2013, letting Drizzy help create special jersey's, courts, and etc. However, the hometown kid seemingly got a little too comfortable in assuming that the organization would never punish him. But they have done just that as of yesterday. Last night, the lowly Eastern Conference squad hosted Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. With an opponent like that, Drake was sure to show up courtside as usual. He did and it seems like he was supposed to be color commentating for a bit.

However, upon his arrival he learned that he had received a temporary mic ban. Once becoming aware of this, Drake went on his Instagram to share a Story post tagging the Raptors. "@raptors how long is my headphone ban?? I was born to commentate." He included a video and audio along with it speaking directly to the team's in-house announcers Matt Devlin and Alvin Williams. "Good ol' one-year ban? It is what it is, it was good while it lasted, I'll be back one day..."

Drake Lets The Raptors Announcers Know How He Feels To Their Faces

After zooming on his unused headphones and catching some of the action on the court, he zoomed the camera in on Matt Devlin and Alvin Williams. All the former could do was uncomfortably shrug as Drake was talking to him about said ban. This almost certainly was handed down to The Boy following his harsh comments back in November of former Raptor legend, DeMar DeRozan.