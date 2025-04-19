Burgeoning R&B & Rap Artist Girlfriend Connects With Tierra Whack For Cute Ballad "Bon Voyage"

Mississippi singer, songwriter, and rapper Girlfriend (Kenya Edwards) is generating some buzz for herself this week with "Bon Voyage." It's a moody love ballad about being far away from a love interest and doing anything to be with them. Tierra Whack, who doesn't do too many features, keeps up her trend of being unpredictable by tapping into her contemporary R&B bag.
Produced by Benji, Levi, and Saint Mino, they all create a minimal vibe with a nice steady drum pattern. It allows for Girlfriend and Tierra Whack to easily coast and find their pockets with ease. This follows the release of "Obsessive," the rising multi-hyphenate's other single of 2025.
It's got a similar vibe to "Bon Voyage" but the production feels a bit earlier 2000s, late 90s inspired. That may be because Girlfriend cites Alicia Keys as one her biggest inspirations. In terms of other fun facts, Edwards decided to select this stage name to come across as someone who fans can find solace in.
Her Spotify profile reads explains it better. "As her name implies, Girlfriend is a person you can be vulnerable with, and a safe place with whom you can mirror that right back." She's now based in Los Angeles as well as her career has begun to take off.
Over the last year, she's picked up collabs with Bay Swag and Maiya The Don too. Hopefully, "Bon Voyage" is here just moments before an inevitable album announcement. Girlfriend hasn't dropped one since 2022's self-titled. Check out the latest cut below in the meantime, though.
Girlfriend & Tierra Whack "Bon Voyage"
Quotable Lyrics:
A sap for your love
When we link it's a vibe
Have you sprung in the spring
Boy you need me by your side
I can tell you a trip
I'm looking for a vacay