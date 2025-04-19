Burgeoning R&B & Rap Artist Girlfriend Connects With Tierra Whack For Cute Ballad "Bon Voyage"

BY Zachary Horvath 69 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
girlfriendgirlfriend
Girlfriend has been on a heater since 2024 with a string of successful singles and she's looking for another winner with "Bon Voyage."

Mississippi singer, songwriter, and rapper Girlfriend (Kenya Edwards) is generating some buzz for herself this week with "Bon Voyage." It's a moody love ballad about being far away from a love interest and doing anything to be with them. Tierra Whack, who doesn't do too many features, keeps up her trend of being unpredictable by tapping into her contemporary R&B bag.

Produced by Benji, Levi, and Saint Mino, they all create a minimal vibe with a nice steady drum pattern. It allows for Girlfriend and Tierra Whack to easily coast and find their pockets with ease. This follows the release of "Obsessive," the rising multi-hyphenate's other single of 2025.

It's got a similar vibe to "Bon Voyage" but the production feels a bit earlier 2000s, late 90s inspired. That may be because Girlfriend cites Alicia Keys as one her biggest inspirations. In terms of other fun facts, Edwards decided to select this stage name to come across as someone who fans can find solace in.

Her Spotify profile reads explains it better. "As her name implies, Girlfriend is a person you can be vulnerable with, and a safe place with whom you can mirror that right back." She's now based in Los Angeles as well as her career has begun to take off.

Over the last year, she's picked up collabs with Bay Swag and Maiya The Don too. Hopefully, "Bon Voyage" is here just moments before an inevitable album announcement. Girlfriend hasn't dropped one since 2022's self-titled. Check out the latest cut below in the meantime, though.

Read More: Drake & PartyNextDoor "Some Sexy Songs 4 U" Album Review

Girlfriend & Tierra Whack "Bon Voyage"

Quotable Lyrics:

A sap for your love
When we link it's a vibe
Have you sprung in the spring
Boy you need me by your side
I can tell you a trip
I'm looking for a vacay

Read More: The Wayans Family: From “Hated It!” To Highly Honored By The NAACP Awards

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1493
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 72.5K
Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Entertainment Sofia Vergara Swings Back To The '90s In Topless Throwback Photo 8.4K