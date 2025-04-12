Waka Flocka Flame Is A Fire-Breathing Lizard On "Charizard"

Waka Flocka Flame is sharing his passion for Pokémon with his brand-new single, "Charizard." If we had to describe the type of energy Georgia-based artist has on this cut, it would be like if the iconic Ash Ketchum's team member became a rapper. It's loud, aggressive, and abrasive. But that's also just how Waka Flocka is. He's always been that go to for hype trap rap bangers. But in the process on "Charizard," he's showing even more personality by tapping into his inner child. As you probably guessed, there are tons of references to the entertainment series.
That's especially true when it comes to the video games. "Scratch em Growl at em Ember fire at em / Ash hit me with a potion now I’m back focused / Level keep going up as I get older / I see fire on my tail as I get stronger." While it's easy to poke fun at a novelty song like this, we are just happy to hear Waka Flocka have fun on the track. He expressed that joy on social media while promoting the single. "Middle school Waka is on cloud 9," he wrote in part. Fans have thankfully been receptive to it and have been labeling a "Pallet Town hood classic." Check it out below and stay tuned for more from Waka Flocka; he's got more coming soon.
Waka Flocka Flame "Charizard"
Quotable Lyrics:
Came in this game I was a youngin' I’m Charmander
Walking through the grass by myself, kicking ass Rattata’s, birds, and bugs tryna get me fire too fast
Ash put me to the test so I burnt them all
Came along way from Pallet Town I gotta ball
Headed to the Southside route 21
That’s Cinnabar Island