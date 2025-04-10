Keri Hilson Checks Ester Dean For Claiming She “Co-Wrote” Infamous Beyonce Diss

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club earlier this week, Keri Hilson reflected on her infamous Beyonce diss, admitting that it left her with some regrets. "It’s a regret. But not in the way people think," she explained. "That’s a song I actually didn’t write. Those are not my words."
"I was on tour, Polow [Da Don] wanted me to do a remix to 'Turnin' Me On.' He produced the record. Because I was on tour with Lil Wayne, I wasn’t able to lay anything down. he had been on me for a couple of weeks, [saying] we need to do a remix," she continued. “He had another writer in our camp at the time… He had her write this [...] My album wasn’t out yet, I was told it’s not coming out if you don’t do this." Following the revelation, Ester Dean came forward, revealing that she was the other writer Hilson was referring to. When one social media user speculated that she wrote it, she said "co-wrote but yes."
Keri Hilson Beyonce Diss
Dean later issued an apology, claiming that she takes "full accountability" for her role in hurting another woman. “I’ve worked with and supported many women since, but that doesn’t erase the moment," she said. "Growth is real, and so is this apology.” This didn't appear to sit right with Hilson. She quickly hopped back online to set the record straight.
“You used the word co-wrote. I RE-wrote 3 lines in your verse. Which was the ONLY battle I won in the whole matter. But you weren’t there when all this was going down, and we didn’t write it together. These lines are mine: ‘Been getting dollars boy/ Gone get ya money up / No you ain’t the only homie on me, line up.’ The softest section. Lines about a boy. Because not only did I strongly disagree with the unnecessary hateful sentiments towards other women, and I’ve never been a fan of the publicity stunt method," she wrote in part. “You chose to stay quiet for 16 years, but coming out now, when you felt a portion of the heat I’ve gotten all this time."