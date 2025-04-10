Keri Hilson Checks Ester Dean For Claiming She “Co-Wrote” Infamous Beyonce Diss

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club earlier this week, Keri Hilson reflected on her infamous Beyonce diss, admitting that it left her with some regrets. "It’s a regret. But not in the way people think," she explained. "That’s a song I actually didn’t write. Those are not my words."

"I was on tour, Polow [Da Don] wanted me to do a remix to 'Turnin' Me On.' He produced the record. Because I was on tour with Lil Wayne, I wasn’t able to lay anything down. he had been on me for a couple of weeks, [saying] we need to do a remix," she continued. “He had another writer in our camp at the time… He had her write this [...] My album wasn’t out yet, I was told it’s not coming out if you don’t do this." Following the revelation, Ester Dean came forward, revealing that she was the other writer Hilson was referring to. When one social media user speculated that she wrote it, she said "co-wrote but yes."

Keri Hilson Beyonce Diss

Dean later issued an apology, claiming that she takes "full accountability" for her role in hurting another woman. “I’ve worked with and supported many women since, but that doesn’t erase the moment," she said. "Growth is real, and so is this apology.” This didn't appear to sit right with Hilson. She quickly hopped back online to set the record straight.