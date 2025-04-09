Keri Hilson Alleges She Was Forced To Diss Beyonce In Song She Didn’t Write

During a recent appearance on "The Breakfast Club," Keri Hilson opened up about her infamous "Turnin' Me On (Remix)."

Back in 2009, Keri Hilson unleashed "Turnin' Me On (Remix)," which ultimately earned her a great deal of backlash. Upon the release, listeners immediately began to speculate that she was taking shots at her fellow artist, Beyonce. According to her, however, she didn't even write the song. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the songstress opened up about the song, revealing that she wouldn't have released it if it were up to her.

"It’s a regret. But not in the way people think," she admitted. "That’s a song I actually didn’t write. Those are not my words. I was on tour, Polow [Da Don] wanted me to do a remix to 'Turnin' Me On.' He produced the record. Because I was on tour with Lil Wayne, I wasn’t able to lay anything down. he had been on me for a couple of weeks, [saying] we need to do a remix.”

What Happened Between Keri Hilson & Beyonce?

“He had another writer in our camp at the time… He had her write this," she recalled. "He played it for me. Meanwhile I’m thinking I was coming in to write a remix to ‘Turnin’ Me On.’ Automatically, I was like, ‘I’m not saying that.’ That was my position. I’m an athlete. I am competitive. But I’m not nasty, I’m a finesse player. I don’t look at things like that."

“My album wasn’t out yet, I was told it’s not coming out if you don’t do this," Hilson added. “I was super young. I felt I had no choice [...] I’m still protecting everyone involved. I’ve been eating that for years.” While Hilson says she's been able to forgive herself since the song came out, she still wishes she'd fought harder for what she thought was right. “I’ve forgiven myself,” she explained. “But I’ll never forget what that moment cost me.”

