For those unfamiliar, Ester Dean, also known as Cynthia Rozay, is an Oklahoman singer, emcee, songwriter and producer perhaps best known for her 2009 single "Drop It Low", which features Chris Brown and was co-written by Mary J. Blige. Since stepping foot in the game in 2006, she's collaborated with and / or written for the likes of Polow Da Don, Missy Elliot, Nicki Minaj, Jazze Pha, Diddy, Trey Songz, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Stargate, The Pussycat Dolls, Rihanna, Soulja Boy, Eminem and many more. The last we heard of Ester was a February 2013 remix of Baauer's "Harlem Shake" single, alternately titled "Bam Bam Bam!!!". She's currently working on her debut studio album, tentatively titled Story Never Told. Stay tuned for updates on her career, y'all, and hit up esterdean.com for more details.