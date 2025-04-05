King Bob, Notorious Music Leaker, Faces 20 Years After Pleading Guilty To Wire Fraud Charges

Noah Michael Urban, better known as King Bob, achieved fame after leaking music by rap stars Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert.

A Florida teenager known online as “King Bob” appeared before a federal judge in Jacksonville on Wednesday. Bob's accustation are orchestrating an intricate cryptocurrency fraud scheme that reportedly stole over $800,000. The 19-year-old Noah Michael Urban of Palm Coast faces multiple federal charges. The charges includes conspiracy to commit wire fraud, nine counts of wire fraud, and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

Federal prosecutors allege that Urban played a central role in a growing network of cybercriminals called “Scattered Spider.” The group believed to include more than 1,000 young hackers. Their was a joint investigation involving the FBI, the Justice Department, and Krebs on Security and CBS’s 60 Minutes. Urban was allegedly a key figure in the ring. The defendant's request for pretrial release was denied on Friday. The same day everything went made public.

King Bob

The indictment outlines a complex SIM-swapping operation. Investigators say Urban and co-conspirators obtained victims’ personal information, rerouted their cellphone numbers to devices under their control, and reset access credentials to cryptocurrency wallets. From there, they allegedly drained the accounts and transferred funds into personal holdings. Urban is accused of conducting this operation between August 2022 and March 2023. Authorities say Urban used several aliases, including “Sosa,” “Elijah,” “Anthony Ramirez,” and “King Bob”—a nickname lifted from the Minions film franchise. Though not listed in the formal charges, online reports link him to the unauthorized leaks of unreleased music from high-profile artists such as Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and Ariana Grande. These claims remain unverified.

Urban could face up to 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count, plus a mandatory two-year sentence for each identity theft offense, to be served consecutively. He was arrested on January 9, 2024. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Cannizzaro prosecuted the case, which involved coordination between federal offices in Florida and Oregon and the FBI’s cybercrime division.

