Crime
King Bob, Notorious Music Leaker, Faces 20 Years After Pleading Guilty To Wire Fraud Charges
Noah Michael Urban, better known as King Bob, achieved fame after leaking music by rap stars Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
14 mins ago