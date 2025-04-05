Terrence Howard Alleges Diddy Tried To Sleep With Him

Diddy has faced no shortage of accusations in recent months. In September of last year, the mogul was arrested on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is scheduled to begin in May. Reportedly, the jury selection process will get started sometime this month.

Diddy was hit with even more accusations recently too, this time coming from Terrence Howard. During an appearance on the PBD Podcast, the actor recalled their time working together. He suggested that the Bad Boy founder could have allegedly been interested in taking things further. “Puffy invited me for weeks asking me to come teach him, wanted me to be his acting coach for a while,” he explained. “I go there and he’s sitting around just looking ... I’m like, ‘Okay, what’s the material you wanna work on?’ He’s like just looking at me. Then next thing you know, it’s like, ‘Hey will you help me? I wanna hear your music.’ So I come over there and I play the music. And he’s sitting there just looking at me. Like waiting.”

Diddy Legal Issues

Eventually, Howard says he began to question Diddy's motives. “My assistant was like, you know, ‘He wants to hang out with you next week.’ And I was like, ‘For what?’ He’s like, ‘I think he’s trying to f**k you.’ That’s what my assistant said. I was like, ‘Oh, okay, now I get it. So now no more communication,” he remembered. “I don’t play gay roles, I don’t kiss a man, I don’t do that s**t. Because the man card means everything."