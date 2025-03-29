Rylo Rodriguez & Rio Da Yung Og Trade Passionate Verses On "Bring Bac Act"

Rylo Rodriguez's album rollout begins with a personal banger featuring another standout verse from Rio Da Yung Og.

You can call it recency bias, but with the soulful sample, the sped-up beat switch in the second leg, and the personal writing, we are going to stick by our opinion. Rylo Rodriguez and Rio Da Yung Og are deeply missing their homies on this cut that are locked up. For the lead artist, he talks about plans to open a business to gather enough money to free his friend. Og is going through it on his verse as remembers the good old days of sharing video game consoles. The technical side of the song is lacking, but as the Flint native says, "When you seen real sh*t, don't gotta rhyme 'bout it."

Rylo Rodriguez is kicking off a new album rollout with "Bring Bac Act," a first-time collaboration with Michigan native, Rio Da Yung Og. The Mobile, Alabama rapper subtly announced that a new project was in the works on his Instagram while hyping up this lead single. "Album date dropping soon 🤞🏾" is all we have to go off of for now. Hopefully, soon means in the next couple of weeks or so. But even if it's not, "Bring Bac Act" will be able to hold us for at least a little while. This may be the Glass Window Entertainment signee's strongest single we have gotten.

