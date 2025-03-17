A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Walks Away Unscathed From A Destructive Car Crash

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 299 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A Boogie With Da Hoodie Car Crash Hip Hop News
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie performs on the Ideal Nutrition stage during day two of SunFest, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla. © ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who totaled his sports car in New York last night, has been pretty quiet since his "Better Off Alone" album in 2024.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a favorite in his home city of New York, and fans expressed their support and well-wishes following an incident in the city. According to TMZ, he crashed his white sports car at around 1 AM EST on Sunday (March 16), and despite how destroyed the car looks in pictures visible by clicking on the "Via" link below, he did not suffer any injuries and went home after the crash rather than the hospital. You can see the vehicle's hood completely removed to the side, and a tow truck eventually took it away. The "Friendly" rapper's team and manager reportedly told TMZ that this is, in fact, Boogie's car, and also confirmed other details of the crash such as the time and place.

However, one thing they were not able to confirm, per TMZ's report, is whether or not this was a collision crash with another vehicle or a single-car accident. The outlet reached out to the New York Police Department for more details, so perhaps we will find out more in the near future. Either way, this definitely breaks A Boogie's quiet streak following his 2024 album Better Off Alone.

Read More: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie "Alone" EP Review

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Concert
NCAA Basketball: St. Peter's at Seton Hall
Nov 12, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Rap artist A Boogie wit da Hoodie at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, the Bronx rapper is just enjoying his career and trying his best to have a good time, car crashes and all. It also wouldn't be the first time in recent memory that unforeseen circumstances have provided a bump in his road. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie canceled a concert last year in England at the last minute. But this was over a venue issue rather than one within the artist named Artist's control, so don't pile on him for that as a fan.

Sadly, last year also held other contentious situations, such as A Boogie's confrontation at a Paris nightclub after they denied him entry. "N***as only got outta there cus they [maced] us! Never runnin from a n***a," he wrote on his Instagram Story following the tense altercation with club security and patrons. "Lmao f*** I look like playin with [mace] n***as can't fight."

Read More: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1139
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 72.0K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 532