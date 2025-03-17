A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Walks Away Unscathed From A Destructive Car Crash

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a favorite in his home city of New York, and fans expressed their support and well-wishes following an incident in the city. According to TMZ, he crashed his white sports car at around 1 AM EST on Sunday (March 16), and despite how destroyed the car looks in pictures visible by clicking on the "Via" link below, he did not suffer any injuries and went home after the crash rather than the hospital. You can see the vehicle's hood completely removed to the side, and a tow truck eventually took it away. The "Friendly" rapper's team and manager reportedly told TMZ that this is, in fact, Boogie's car, and also confirmed other details of the crash such as the time and place.

However, one thing they were not able to confirm, per TMZ's report, is whether or not this was a collision crash with another vehicle or a single-car accident. The outlet reached out to the New York Police Department for more details, so perhaps we will find out more in the near future. Either way, this definitely breaks A Boogie's quiet streak following his 2024 album Better Off Alone.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Concert

Nov 12, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Rap artist A Boogie wit da Hoodie at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, the Bronx rapper is just enjoying his career and trying his best to have a good time, car crashes and all. It also wouldn't be the first time in recent memory that unforeseen circumstances have provided a bump in his road. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie canceled a concert last year in England at the last minute. But this was over a venue issue rather than one within the artist named Artist's control, so don't pile on him for that as a fan.