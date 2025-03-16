Top Dawg Entertainment Introduces TDE Films With Intriguing 20th Century Fox Film "The Zone"

TDE has been atop of music since 2008 with a roster of megastars including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, and Jay Rock.

Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) is expanding beyond music with the launch of TDE Films, debuting with the urban action-horror film The Zone. The new division marks a bold move into filmmaking, blending TDE’s cultural influence with a cinematic vision designed to leave a lasting imprint. Directed by Dallas Jackson and co-written by Jackson and David Hayter (X-Men, Watchmen), The Zone has been acquired by 20th Century Studios. While plot details remain under wraps, the film promises a high-concept sci-fi twist. TDE Films is producing alongside former Lionsgate chief Rob Friedman, further cementing the label’s presence in Hollywood.

TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith sees this as a natural evolution. “This partnership with 20th Century Fox aligns with our mission at Top Dawg Entertainment—to innovate, elevate, and expand the cultural conversation. Together, we’re bridging music and film in a way that will resonate globally.” Scott Aversano and Rashonda Joplin are overseeing the project at 20th Century Studios. Jackson, known for Thriller (Blumhouse/Netflix) and The System (Hulu), has built a reputation for dynamic storytelling. He previously executive-produced Rebel on BET and collaborated with 5o Cent on a Paramount+ series. Hayter’s screenwriting career spans blockbusters like X-Men, X2: X-Men United, The Scorpion King, and Black Widow. His work has grossed over $1 billion at the global box office, and he continues to develop new projects, including Big Man Plans for Amazon and Midnight Ride for Disney and Johnny Depp.

TDE Films

Founded in 2004, TDE reshaped hip-hop and R&B, launching the careers of Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, and Jay Rock, among others. With 24 Grammy Awards and a historic Pulitzer Prize for Lamar’s DAMN., the label has proven its cultural impact. Now, with TDE Films, it’s poised to bring that same creative excellence to the big screen. Friedman, CEO of Ascendant Entertainment, brings extensive industry experience. Before launching Ascendant, he co-chaired Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, guiding the studio to multiple billion-dollar box office years. He also led Summit Entertainment, where he helped establish it as a major player in Hollywood. His influence extended to Warner Bros. and Paramount, where he shaped marketing, distribution, and production strategies over several decades.

With The Zone, TDE Films is making a statement. The move signals a new chapter, where the label’s storytelling prowess extends beyond music and into cinema, setting the stage for a fresh wave of culturally driven films.

