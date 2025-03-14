03 Greedo And Shordie Shordie Team Up Once Again For "My Baby"

03 Greedo and Shordie Shordie team up for another charismatic collaboration, their third single together since 2023.

03 Greedo has been a fixture of the Los Angeles hip-hop scene since the mid-2010s. He's worked with everyone from Kenny Beats to Travis Barker. Since his release from prison in 2023, he's been an extremely active artist, dropping multiple mixtapes and singles a year. "My Baby" is the latest track from Greedo, and it features Shordie Shordie, a Baltimore-based rapper who's turned into a collaborator for the Watts artist over the last few years.

"My Baby" sees 03 Greedo and Shordie Shordie deliver bars about women. They flex their cars (they both have Mercedes vehicles, seemingly) and talk about sex with very little left up to the imagination. The two sound at home over the bouncy, JValley-produced beat. The two have some chemistry on these tracks, and they complement each other's approach to making music. Greedo's distinct voice and rhyme patterns make him an appropriate foil for Shordie's more sing-songy hooks. 03 Greedo teased a potential collaborative mixtape between he and Shordie Shordie while promoting this new song. Considering how active Greedo's been in the last couple of years, a joint project is probably not off the table. Until then, listen to this latest track from the dynamic duo below.

03 Greedo - "My Baby" (feat. Shordie Shordie)

Quotable Lyrics:

She want Prada, she want 'Lenci too
She like fuckin' missionary, she like kissin' too
Ridin' Aston Martin with the shooters on the side of us
She don't want Celine, want a motherfuckin' Cybertruck
She like checkin' that cheetah, she never check if I'm cheatin'
She bad enough to get everything, made me feel like I need her
I beat it up 'til she stink, I sent her right to the kitchen
I turned that bitch to a baker like her first name was Anita

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is an intern at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024. He has a passion for all things hip-hop, as well as a knowledge of sports (especially basketball), pop culture, and current events.
