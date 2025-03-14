03 Greedo And Shordie Shordie Team Up Once Again For "My Baby"

03 Greedo has been a fixture of the Los Angeles hip-hop scene since the mid-2010s. He's worked with everyone from Kenny Beats to Travis Barker. Since his release from prison in 2023, he's been an extremely active artist, dropping multiple mixtapes and singles a year. "My Baby" is the latest track from Greedo, and it features Shordie Shordie, a Baltimore-based rapper who's turned into a collaborator for the Watts artist over the last few years.

"My Baby" sees 03 Greedo and Shordie Shordie deliver bars about women. They flex their cars (they both have Mercedes vehicles, seemingly) and talk about sex with very little left up to the imagination. The two sound at home over the bouncy, JValley-produced beat. The two have some chemistry on these tracks, and they complement each other's approach to making music. Greedo's distinct voice and rhyme patterns make him an appropriate foil for Shordie's more sing-songy hooks. 03 Greedo teased a potential collaborative mixtape between he and Shordie Shordie while promoting this new song. Considering how active Greedo's been in the last couple of years, a joint project is probably not off the table. Until then, listen to this latest track from the dynamic duo below.

03 Greedo - "My Baby" (feat. Shordie Shordie)

