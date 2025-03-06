Ice Cube Stranded In Australia As Huge Cyclone Approaches

Australia is currently expecting major flooding as Cyclone Alfred nears, leaving many like Ice Cube bracing for what's to come. The performer is currently in the country for upcoming events in Sydney and Melbourne, meaning he's stuck at his hotel for the time being. Fortunately, it seems like he's looking at the bright side amid all of this. During a recent interview on Australian TV show "The Project,” he explained that this will be the first cyclone he experiences.

“It is pretty cool. I haven’t been through a cyclone before. I can check this off my bucket list for sure,” he joked. “You know, I’m right here on the beach. The beach looks like it is going to be in the lobby in a minute.” The cyclone is currently expected to make landfall early Saturday (March 8), per The Independent. Brisbane Airport has been closed, meaning that hundreds of flights have been suspended.

Ice Cube's Son

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs at the Ice Cube and Friends concert on St. Patrick's Day Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Don Haskins Center. Gaby Velasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

