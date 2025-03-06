Ice Cube Stranded In Australia As Huge Cyclone Approaches

Ice Cube recently revealed how he feels about his first cyclone experience during an interview on "The Project."

Australia is currently expecting major flooding as Cyclone Alfred nears, leaving many like Ice Cube bracing for what's to come. The performer is currently in the country for upcoming events in Sydney and Melbourne, meaning he's stuck at his hotel for the time being. Fortunately, it seems like he's looking at the bright side amid all of this. During a recent interview on Australian TV show "The Project,” he explained that this will be the first cyclone he experiences.

“It is pretty cool. I haven’t been through a cyclone before. I can check this off my bucket list for sure,” he joked. “You know, I’m right here on the beach. The beach looks like it is going to be in the lobby in a minute.” The cyclone is currently expected to make landfall early Saturday (March 8), per The Independent. Brisbane Airport has been closed, meaning that hundreds of flights have been suspended.

Ice Cube's Son
Syndication: El Paso Times
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube performs at the Ice Cube and Friends concert on St. Patrick's Day Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Don Haskins Center. Gaby Velasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hopefully, Ice Cube will be able to finish up his business in Australia safely before returning home to his family in the United States. This includes his oldest son O'Shea Jackson Jr., who made headlines late last year for weighing in on Andrew Schulz's viral comments about Kendrick Lamar. The comedian had claimed he could sexually assault the Compton MC after reportedly getting dissed on his album GNX. This left many of his supporters outraged, and Jackson Jr. was no exception. He took to X to share his thoughts, making it clear that he thought Schulz was a "weird ass n***a."

“Man how people change on some weird sh*t. I was a fan," he added. Ice Cube agreed with his son, backing him up when TMZ caught up with him at LAX airport in December. "He can handle that all day, any day. That’s light work," he said of Jackson Jr. "Come with some better jokes, homie."

