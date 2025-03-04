Mario Judah Returns With New Song And Fans Are Left Flabbergasted By His Transformation

There aren't many rappers like Mario Judah in hip-hop and it led him have this cult-like following around the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic. His unmistakable and off-beat sung/rap delivery remains one of the most unique the genre has ever seen. Sometimes, his music comes off as a bit novelty and is extremely niche as a result. Overall, he's not a rapper that everyone takes immensely seriously. But his incredibly dark and violent lyricism and one-of-one approach is why he has so much charm to begin with. However, despite some success early into his career, every year since 2021 has not been the same. His production slowed down to just four singles from '21-2022. Then, last year he would drop his first-ever tape, Endure.

Then, Mario Judah went completely silent from there. Even his social media is trimmed down to just one post. His self-removal from the internet honestly went unnoticed by many. However, just yesterday, March 3, he dropped a new single out of nowhere. "Love You Anymore" is much softer and toned-down version of his heavy metal-esque style. Overall, it's kind of like an emo rap cut as he sings and raps about a failed relationship that isn't worth saving anymore.

Who Is Mario Judah?

"Your smile once lit my world so bright / Now it's just a fading, little light / I tried to hold onto you through the night / But lost the feeling, try as I might." He adds on the chorus, "I don't love you anymore, oh / Though I wish I could restore, oh / What we had in the days before, oh / Now it's gone forever more, oh." It's a solid track and one that's been getting support and encouragement from fans and his rap peers.