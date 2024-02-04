Mario Judah Gets Violent Beyond Belief On Debut LP "Endure"

You would be surprised at how many artists there are in hip-hop that combine rock music and or heavy metal with rapping. Most of them dwell in the undergrounds of hip-hop. A reason for that is that a lot of the time, the sounds clash too much and it can be overpowering on the ears. But, one rapper who is sticking true to his guns is Mario Judah.

The Flint, Michigan native shares similarities with artists like ZillaKami and SosMula. They are better known as City Morgue and they have been working on that sound for a few years now. Mario Judah has been in the game slightly less than those two. However, they are his closest comparison.

Listen To Endure By Mario Judah

Judah got his start in 2020 and since then he has been honing his sound to eventually drop his debut. Endure is the name of it and it is a seven-song solo effort with explosive instrumentals. You think for a first-ever project there would be some singles. That is far from the case here. The intro track "Kill All The Enemies" will hit you like a ton of bricks, especially if you are going into his style blind. Will it is a niche sound, still give it a try if you are looking for something outside of your comfort zone.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Endure, by Mario Judah? Is this his best project to date so far, why or why not? Is he the best rapper that blurs the lines between rock and hip-hop? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now and why? Who would sound good on this project and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Mario Judah. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Endure Tracklist:

Kill All The Enemies Kill Dead Man This Is None Of Your Business I'm Not Human I Knew So Long Today It Ends You Never Cared At All

