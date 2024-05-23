BET Awards 2024 Nominations: Sportsman Of The Year

The BET Awards 2024 nominations have been announced, celebrating the achievements and excellence of Black entertainers across various fields. One of the most anticipated categories is the Sportsman of the Year Award. As the name suggests, it recognizes the extraordinary contributions of male athletes in their respective sports. Here is a closer look at each nominee, as well as why they have been chosen for this prestigious award.

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards is the shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nicknamed “Ant-Man,” he has quickly risen to prominence in the NBA. Edwards is known for his explosive athleticism and scoring ability and has been a standout player since being drafted first overall in 2020. The 2023-2024 season has been great for him, with his performance nothing short of spectacular. Edwards’ impact on the court and his charismatic personality shows he's a deserving nominee at the 2024 BET Awards.

Gervonta Davis

Gervonta “Tank” Davis continues to dominate the world of professional boxing with his powerful punches and undefeated record. He has also secured several high-profile victories over the past year, solidifying his status as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. Davis went from being the WBA’s Regular champion for four consecutive years before moving on to holding the WBA lightweight title since 2023. His remarkable knockout power and ability to entertain fans with thrilling bouts have earned him a nomination.

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Marquis Brunson, the talented point guard for the New York Knicks, has played a central role in his team’s resurgence. Since signing with the Knicks in 2022, he has made his presence worthwhile. Known for his leadership, court vision, and scoring efficiency, Brunson has helped guide the Knicks to a successful season. His ability to perform under pressure and his significant contributions in crucial games have not gone unnoticed. Brunson’s consistent excellence and influence on the Knicks’ performance earned him a spot among the nominees.

Jalen Hurts

The current holder of this award, Jalen Alexander Hurts is looking for a second win at the 2024 BET Awards. He has had a standout season, demonstrating his prowess both as a passer and a runner. He joined the Philadelphia Eagles as their quarterback in 2020 and has been a phenomenal addition. Hurts has led the Eagles with remarkable poise, helping them secure important victories. Overall, his impressive performance this season has rightfully earned him a nomination for Sportsman of the Year.

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving, currently playing for the Dallas Mavericks, remains one of the most skilled and creative players in the NBA. Known for his extraordinary ball-handling skills and scoring ability, Irving continues to amaze fans and opponents alike. Despite the ups and downs in his career, his talent and influence on the court are undeniable. Undoubtedly, Irving's nomination at the 2024 BET Awards is very well-deserved.

LeBron James

LeBron James continues to defy expectations. The legendary forward for the Los Angeles Lakers remains one of the most influential and dominant figures in basketball, breaking records, as well as setting new benchmarks. His leadership, experience, and unparalleled skill have aided the Lakers in crucial games, further solidifying his legacy. LeBron’s continued excellence and his significant impact on the sport make him a perennial favorite for this award. It’s no surprise why he’s the most nominated in this category, with 20 nods to his name. With nine wins, he’s also the most awarded and is looking to extend his record to 10 at the 2024 BET Awards.

Patrick Mahomes

Three Super Bowl wins in five seasons is a remarkable feat, and Patrick Mahomes can proudly boast of this accomplishment. The superstar quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs has once again proven why he is considered one of the best in the NFL. Mahomes’ exceptional talent, including his strong arm, quick decision-making, and ability to perform in high-pressure situations, has led the Chiefs to numerous victories. Since becoming the Chiefs’ quarterback in 2018, the team has had several AFC Championship Game appearances and four Super Bowl appearances. His career accolades have earned him a spot on this list.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry, the iconic guard of the Golden State Warriors, continues to revolutionize basketball with his exceptional three-point shooting. Curry’s ability to change the dynamics of a game with his long-range shooting has earned him numerous accolades and a massive fan following. His performance in the past season was marked by clutch shots and record-extending moments. At the 2024 BET Awards, Curry stands a chance of extending his number of wins to six!

