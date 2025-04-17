Mario Judah Continues His Unexpected Return With New Single "Never Again"

BY Alexander Cole 114 Views
mario-judah-never-againmario-judah-never-again
Mario Judah was a bit of an internet sensation back in 2020 and now, he is back with more music and a new sound.

Mario Judah was an anomaly when he burst onto the scene in 2020. Overall, his brand of metal-infused emo rap was a hit with fans, even if it also started out as a bit of a meme. Eventually, Judah started to antagonize the likes of Playboi Carti with his own version of Whole Lotta Red.

After this saga, Judah disappeared. While he would pop up from time to time peddling NFTs, it was clear that he wasn't active when it came to making music. However, that has changed over the past few months. Last month, he dropped a new song as well as a brand-new look.

Overall, this new version of Mario Judah is similar to the last, but with some unique stylistic changes. Judah is leaning into the emo singer vibe and has contorted his voice more than ever before. Moreover, he has stripped back to the production to become more airy and less dramatic.

This week, the artist dropped off a new song called "Never Again" and this is the perfect distillation of what Judah is going for now. The music video is set in the woods and it sees Judah contemplating a broken relationship.

Overall, the lyrics are melodramatic and they fit the singing perfectly. Frankly, this is a sound that not everyone is going to get behind. Although if you enjoyed those first few Judah tracks, then you are probably going to like this quite a bit.

Mario Judah - Never Again

Quotable Lyrics

I tried so hard to make you stay
Walked extra miles every day
Gavе you my love in every way
And now I'm lеft with tears to say

About The Author
Alexander Cole
