Sad Metal - EP by Mario Judah

Mario Judah is someone who became a viral sensation back in 2020. His emo rock raps were a huge hit with fans, and his visuals lent themselves to a plethora of memes. Meanwhile, his attempt to troll Playboi Carti with his own version of Whole Lotta Red kept him relevant for some time. Eventually, the artist went on hiatus, but over the past year, he has returned with a new look and a new sound. On Sad Metal, Mario Judah's new three-song EP, we get a continuation of the sound we heard on his previous singles. It's rap adjacent, although the sound skews more towards emo. It's an interesting blend of sounds that is worth giving a listen.
Release Date: October 21, 2025
Genre: Emo Rap
Tracklist for Sad Metal
- Let Me Outta Here
- Learning To Breathe
- Broke Enough