Mad Metal - Song by Mario Judah

Mario Judah is an artist who has a very distinct sound, and he plays around with those emo rap sensibilities on "Mad Metal."

Mario Judah is an artist who went viral back in 2020 thanks to his emo rap songs. Overall, he is an artist that some fans found to be quite the novelty. His eventual Whole Lotta Red parody was a great example of this. Having said that, Judah remains someone who the fans enjoy. His releases have been few and far between, but sometimes, he comes through to remind people of what he can do. That is exactly what he did over the weekend with "Mad Metal." This is an operatic cut that really showcases what Judah can do as an artist. It's not a sound for everyone, but if one thing is clear, it is that Judah has the juice.

Release Date: February 9, 2026

Genre: Emo Rap

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Mad Metal

Finally here, I've been gone now too long
Finally here, Father, I've been too long
I'm in darkness
Can't pull me down, I'm gone
No more riots
No more voices

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
