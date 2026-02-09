Mad Metal - Song by Mario Judah

Mario Judah is an artist who went viral back in 2020 thanks to his emo rap songs. Overall, he is an artist that some fans found to be quite the novelty. His eventual Whole Lotta Red parody was a great example of this. Having said that, Judah remains someone who the fans enjoy. His releases have been few and far between, but sometimes, he comes through to remind people of what he can do. That is exactly what he did over the weekend with "Mad Metal." This is an operatic cut that really showcases what Judah can do as an artist. It's not a sound for everyone, but if one thing is clear, it is that Judah has the juice.