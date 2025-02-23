Bakar Drops Off Stripped-Down Single “Searching”

It's been over a year since Bakar dropped off his second studio album Halo. Now, it looks like he’s gearing up to unleash yet another full-length project. Last week, the British performer released his new single, “Searching.” The stripped-down, tender track sets the tone for what’s to come on his next project, Forever & Ever. For now, a release date for the LP has yet to be revealed, but it's expected to drop sometime this year.

It’s not the first preview fans have gotten of it, however. Back in August, Bakar unveiled his cover of Edwyn Collins’ 1994 song “A Girl Like You,” which is expected to appear on the album. He dropped various other singles throughout the year too, including "React" and "Everytime" featuring Lancey Foux.

Ahead of the release of Halo in 2023, Bakar opened up about his vision for the project. He revealed that he wanted to go back to his indie rock roots. “For ‘Halo’, we wanted to go back to our true indie rock roots and just try to make the best versions of those songs that we can and have fun while we’re doing it," he explained. "We actually made it in New York at Electric Lady studios, it was all live and about us going back to basics: drums, guitar, vocals. That’s what this song is. And it feels fresh – especially in the context of 2023.” Whether or not he'll go a similar direction with his next project remains to be seen.

Bakar Prepares To Unleash Forever & Ever

