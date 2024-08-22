Bakar Turns Up The Funk With Smooth New Single "A Girl Like You"

He's back with another catchy offering.

Bakar has an instantly recognizable voice. It's smooth, it's got a natural groove to it. "Hell N Back" is his biggest song for a reason: it's the perfect combination of worn down and upbeat. Bakar's latest single, "A Girl Like You," may not have the earworm whistle of its predecessor. But it's proof that Bakar has a genuine talent for creating funky UK soul. "A Girl Like You" is less than two minutes in length, but the groove is so fully realized, and the hook is so catchy that the song feels like a complete though. It all starts with the synth. It's the first thing we hear, and gives the film a retro, 1980s feel without being overbearing.

Bakar's lyrics are playful in a sort of Prince fashion. The UK singer doesn't take himself too seriously on record. That said, he doesn't offer deliver a line as goofily memorable as: "You made me acknowledge the devil in me. I hope to God I'm talkin' metaphorically." It all coalesces into something as lightweight and flirty as the song's title suggests. The real secret weapon of Bakar's single, though, is the bass. It absolutely steals the show, especially near the chorus, with its bouncy funk leads taking center stage. Bakar has been dropping singles throughout 2024, like "React" and the "Everytime" remix. "A Girl Like You" is far and away the best of the bunch, though.

Bakar Drops His Best Single Since "Hell N Back"

