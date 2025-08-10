Bakar Pays Homage To A UK Garage Classic On New Single "Lonyo!"

Genre-bending UK artist Bakar recently shared a new single titled “Lonyo!” The new track is the first step in a new rollout. For the track, Bakar sampled the 2000 hit “Summer of Love” by UK garage producer Lonyo. He tapped into the original’s energy but still put his own twist on things.

With “Lonyo!”, Bakar continues to make his ascension through the ranks, showing off his talent ahead of what will be his first new album in two years whenever it drops. Additionally, Bakar has a festival run of his own that he's embarked on this summer. He performed at Outside Lands in San Francisco on August 9, though he did not premiere the song live there. He will be in the UK for Reading and Leeds Festival on August 23rd.

Bakar first made waves in 2018 with his mixtape BADKID, produced with frequent collaborator Zach Nahome in what has become a fruitful partnership. In the United States, a collaboration with Summer Walker, titled "Hell N Back" grew popula. The track experienced a bit of a resurgence and boost after a remix dropped in 2023. The track went on to peak at #53 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, the singer is gearing up for his next drop with a love song that takes a twist on a classic track. The video features a bunch of UK schoolchildren dancing to the track with some appropriate energy. Overall, the track is a nice one for the summer, and an encouraging sign for whatever comes next. Check out the new single from Bakar down below.

Bakar - "Lonyo!"

