Drake Ties Jay-Z As Rapper With Most Billboard #1 Albums After "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Debuts At #1

Drake and Jay-Z's rivalry has been public knowledge for years. It continues as Drizzy claims another number-one album this week and ties Jigga for rappers with the most Billboard #1 albums in history. With $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, a collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, reached number one with the second highest release of 2025. This marks the 6 God's 14th number-one album. Jay-Z held the title alone with 14 number-one albums by a rapper in Billboard history. Drake and Jay-Z have traded subliminal jabs on records in the past and still collaborate on music.

Released on Valentine's Day, Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaboration album is a 21-track project that brings back Toronto R&B. The album explores themes of love, relationships, and personal introspection. Notable tracks include "CN Tower," referencing Toronto's iconic landmark, and "Spider-Man Superman," which samples Drake's earlier work "The Real Her." Despite aiming to recapture the essence of their earlier collaborations, critics have noted that the album's execution feels lackluster, with some tracks lacking lasting impact. The project also features contributions from emerging artists like Chino Pacas, Yebba, and Pim.

Jay-Z & Drake's Rivalry

Jay-Z and Drake’s rivalry has played out through lyrics, interviews, and industry moves, blending competition with mutual respect. Their tension dates back to the early 2010s when Drake, emerging as hip-hop’s next superstar, positioned himself as a worthy successor to Jay-Z’s throne. The tension became public in 2011 when Drake rapped, "I’m just feeling like the throne is for the taking" on DJ Khaled’s I’m On One. Jay-Z responded on Watch the Throne’s "Otis," rapping, "I’m liable to go Michael, take your pick," dismissing challengers. Their exchanges continued, with Drake calling Jay’s art references "corny" in a 2014 interview. Jay retaliated on Jay Electronica’s "We Made It," mocking Drake’s lyrical content.