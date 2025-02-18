Eem Triplin Makes Bid For Stardom With "Melody Of A Memory" Album

Eem Triplin has been in the game for a while, now. He's worked alongside internet darling $NOT, but Melody of a Memory represents the rapper's first true statement as a solo artist. It's better than we expected. We knew Eem Triplin was talented, but the level of musicality and sophistication on display here supersedes what an artist is typically capable of on a debut. Melody of a Memory is lush, diverse and extremely easy on the ears.
"Came In It" kicks the album off on a bouncy note. Eem Triplin builds a sticky hook around a sample and a deceptively simple beat. There's a general breeziness that runs through Melody of a Memory, but Eem is able to fuse different genres and influences seamlessly. "If We Being Honest" has the synth leads and arrangement of a Tyler, The Creator song. "Feyonce" has a title and hook destined for virality, especially with all the name drops. "23" meanwhile, is a lyrical showcase that speaks to Eem the emcee. Melody of a Memory flies by. You're going to want to start it over as soon as you finish.
Eem Triplin Channels His Influences On Debut Album
Melody of a Memory tracklist:
- Came In It
- If We Being Honest
- FIJI (featuring Cruza)
- 23
- DUYA
- Out Miami (featuring Ty Dolla Sign)
- IYKTYK
- Feyonce
- Miss Me?
- Crazy H*es
- Tell Tales
- On and On
- Kingdom of Hearts