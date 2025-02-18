Eem Triplin Makes Bid For Stardom With "Melody Of A Memory" Album

There's heavy replay value here.

"Came In It" kicks the album off on a bouncy note. Eem Triplin builds a sticky hook around a sample and a deceptively simple beat. There's a general breeziness that runs through Melody of a Memory, but Eem is able to fuse different genres and influences seamlessly. "If We Being Honest" has the synth leads and arrangement of a Tyler, The Creator song. "Feyonce" has a title and hook destined for virality, especially with all the name drops. "23" meanwhile, is a lyrical showcase that speaks to Eem the emcee. Melody of a Memory flies by. You're going to want to start it over as soon as you finish.

Eem Triplin has been in the game for a while, now. He's worked alongside internet darling $NOT, but Melody of a Memory represents the rapper's first true statement as a solo artist. It's better than we expected. We knew Eem Triplin was talented, but the level of musicality and sophistication on display here supersedes what an artist is typically capable of on a debut. Melody of a Memory is lush, diverse and extremely easy on the ears.

About The Author

Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.