Eem Triplin Preps New Album With Buzzing Single "DUYA"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 19 Views
Eem Triplin prepares for big 2025 with vibrant lead.

Eem Triplin returns with "DUYA," the lead single from MELODY OF A MEMORY, his debut album set for release on February 17th. Produced by Eem, alongside Dahi (the album's executive producer), 18YOMAN (Grammy-nominated for Lil Nas X's Montero), and Charlie Myles, "DUYA" is a vibrant yet introspective track. Its dynamic beat features propulsive 808s and a jazzy piano progression, creating a lively backdrop for Eem's reflective lyrics.

With a soulful choir of backup singers, Eem invites his counterpart into a moment of connection, asking with simple honesty: "Do ya, do ya, do you wanna dance with me alone?" As snow blankets the East Coast, "DUYA" offers a glimpse of sunnier days, evoking the warmth of rooftop gatherings. The track is also featured on Apple Music’s New Music Daily, building anticipation for next week's album release. His latest album will reflects the influences of Eem's idols, particularly Pharrell Williams.

The album marks the pinnacle of Eem's journey, which began as a bedroom producer. Early support from artists like $NOT, whose track "Revenge" featured Eem’s production, encouraged him to carve his own path. Eem quickly gained recognition with viral tracks like "AWKWARD FREESTYLE" and "JUST FRIENDS?", accumulating millions of streams. He released his debut EP, STILL PRETTY, in 2023. It solidified his place in the music world with standout songs like "WALKED IN" and "TELL ME I'M RIGHT."

"DUYA" - Eem Triplin

Quotable Lyrics

Girl, I seen you, when you seein’ me too? (Right, right)
And I think it’s mutual that you the flyest in the room, shawty (For real)
Don’t nobody got me feelin’ just like you got me (For real)
Cuz all these other women, they act a foo’ ‘round me (Yeah-yeah)

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
