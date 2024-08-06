Eem Triplin Mourns A Broken Relationship And Broken Trust On "FIJI"

The rising rapper releases the lead single to his upcoming debut album.

Eem Triplin is an up-and-coming rapper from Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Pigeons & Planes deemed him one of hip-hop's Best New Artists in June 2022. In 2023, he toured with Lucki, serving as an opening act for the long-established artist. He also performed at the Rolling Loud festivals in California and Miami. He also released his debut commercial EP, STILL PRETTY. With a growing fanbase, it was only a matter of time before he announced plans to release a full-length work. "FIJI," featuring and produced by rising indie band Cruza, is the lead single for Eem's debut album. The album does not yet have a title, but he recently took to Instagram to apologize for the wait, so more details are likely to be shared soon.

"FIJI" is a smooth track, with a beat that sounds similar to something one might expect from a Smino song. Eem Triplin floats over the track, sounding self-assured. He has a unique voice, which will separate him from his peers as he continues to develop into his artistry. The track is also catchy enough to where it has the potential to find viral success on TikTok in some capacity. "FIJI" itself is about a damaged relationship and broken trust. The man claims he's done with cheating and that he misses his old partner, while the woman copes with the heartbreak by acting out of character, "drinking Hennessey like its Fiji. "Overall, it is a solid single, especially while his fans wait for more information about Eem Triplin's debut album. Stream "FIJI" below.

Eem Triplin - "FIJI" (feat. Cruza)